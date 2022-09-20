LHC dismisses plea against appointment of Chairman PEMRA

Advertisement
LAHORE-The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition against the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig as not maintainable.

According to the details, Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan issued a reserved decision on the plea of Muhammad Kashif.

Advocate Irfan Nasir Cheema appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Federal Government, Ministry of Information, Cabinet Division and Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig were made parties in the petition.

The petitioner submitted that that the legal requirements for the appointment of Chairman PEMRA were not fulfilled. He further submitted that newspaper advertisement was not even given for the appointment of Chairman PEMRA.

It was stated in the petition that the appointment was made contrary to other court decisions including Ashraf Tiwana of the Supreme Court. There is also a violation of the decision of Lahore High Court regarding the appointment of former chairman PERMA Absar Alam.

On behalf of the petitioner, it was pleaded that the court should declare the move of appointment of Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig null and void and order to stop Chairman PEMRA from working till the final decision of the case.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the federal government and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the petition against broadcasting the live speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Ex-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

 

