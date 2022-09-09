USAID administrator calls on army chief Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: USAID Administrator Ms Samantha Power on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and collaboration/ partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed. The USAID administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims.

She offered full support to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods.

The army chief thanked for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue/ rehabilitation of the victims.

First of the two flights from the USA carrying flood relief assistance arrived at Nur Khan Base, Rawalpindi, on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the humanitarian assistance from the USA with warmth and gratitude.

The second relief assistance flight from the USA landed at Sukkur Airport.

United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres on Friday visited the National Food Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) where he was briefed about the flood situation in the country, he is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the National Flood Response Coordination Center. He, while visiting the center said that measures must be taken to deal with the challenges of climate change in the country.

He also paid tribute to those working for the flood victims in the calamity-hit areas and said that a flood is a natural disaster that can be avoided by taking measures on time.

