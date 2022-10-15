The diplomatic sources said despite the US and western countries’ full pressure and efforts, Pakistan remained indifferent on the anti-Russian resolution.

KARACHI: United States President Joe Biden’s statement expressing doubt on Pakistan’s nuclear programme was a punishment to Pakistan on its abstaining on the resolution submitted at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against Russian invasion in Ukraine, Bol News reported quoting diplomatic sources as saying.

On Monday night (October 10), the United Nations voted on the referendum procedure on the anti-Russia resolution. In the voting, Pakistan showed neutrality by not participating in the referendum, the diplomatic sources said.

On October 13, Pakistan remained neutral once again on the resolution condemning Russia in the United Nations General Assembly, they added.

Earlier in March too, Pakistan did not participate in the referendum on the resolution condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine, the diplomatic sources said.

“President Joe Biden’s statement against Pakistan is an attempt to mount pressure on Pakistan. Behaviour of the US and western countries would be more tough in next few days. The US and West want Pakistan to openly support Ukraine and oppose Russia. Possible effects of the US and Western pressure could come in the form of the FATF and International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s tightening policies against Pakistan,” the sources relayed.

What did Biden say about Pakistan’s nuclear assets?

While commenting about Russia and China’s aggressive behavior, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”

“Did anyone anticipate we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role in relation to Russia, India, and Pakistan?” Biden asked.

The US president stated that he has spent more time than any other head of state in the world with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including 68 hours in person.

Biden stated of China President Xi Jinping, “He understands what he wants but has a vast array of issues.”

“How do we deal with that?” How do we address this in light of what is going on in Russia? Pakistan, I believe is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. “Nuclear weapons without cohesion,” the US president remarked, adding that, despite a lot going on, the US has a lot of chances to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the twenty-first century.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, a key member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, has called President Trump’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear program “baseless.”

During a news conference today, the former defense minister responded to a question concerning President Joe Biden’s remarks about Pakistan by saying, “Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is totally safe, as confirmed by international organizations numerous times.”