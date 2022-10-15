Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan’s record as responsible nuclear power unimpeachable: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan’s record as responsible nuclear power unimpeachable: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s record as responsible nuclear power unimpeachable: Khawaja Asif

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s record as responsible nuclear power unimpeachable: Khawaja Asif
Advertisement
  • Khawaja Asif on Saturday said Pakistan’s record as a responsible nuclear power was unimpeachable, and internationally attested to.
  • “Unlike the existence of weapons of mass destructions in Iraq,” Khawaja Asif said in a tweet.
  • “We have also historically provided military assistance to the very armed forces whose commander in chief erroneously questions our “cohesion”,” he maintained.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: In response to US President Joe Biden’s statement against Pakistan’s nuclear assets, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said Pakistan’s record as a responsible nuclear power was unimpeachable, and internationally attested to.

“Unlike the existence of weapons of mass destructions in Iraq,” Khawaja Asif said in a tweet.

“We have also historically provided military assistance to the very armed forces whose commander in chief erroneously questions our “cohesion”,” he maintained.

Also Read

Pakistan’s nuclear assets have best safeguards as per IAEA: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan’s nuclear assets have best safeguards as per IAEA: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, he said. The PM said we...

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s nuclear assets had the best safeguards as per the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements.

“Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” Shehbaz Sharif had tweeted in response to US President Joe Biden’s statement against Pakistan’s nuclear technology.

United States President Joe Biden’s statement expressing doubt on Pakistan’s nuclear programme was a punishment to Pakistan on its abstaining on the resolution submitted at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against Russian invasion in Ukraine, Bol News reported quoting diplomatic sources as saying.

Advertisement

The diplomatic sources said despite the US and western countries’ full pressure and efforts, Pakistan remained indifferent on the anti-Russian resolution.

“The US and western countries had made it clear that any option other than supporting Russia would be considered as backing Moscow,” they said.

Pakistan showed persistence and neutrality on anti-Russian resolutions, the diplomatic sources maintained.

On Monday night (October 10), the United Nations voted on the referendum procedure on the anti-Russia resolution. In the voting, Pakistan showed neutrality by not participating in the referendum, the diplomatic sources said.

What did Biden say about Pakistan’s nuclear assets?

While commenting about Russia and China’s aggressive behavior, US President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear program lacks “cohesion”.

Advertisement

The statement came during the US president’s speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries.”

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI demands fresh polls, ECP must declare results null and void
PTI demands fresh polls, ECP must declare results null and void
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI"
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
US ambassador stresses on increasing cooperation in IT sector
US ambassador stresses on increasing cooperation in IT sector
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story