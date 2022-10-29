SIUT opens first Robotic Surgery Unit in Sukkur

The centre of excellence in robotic surgery was inaugurated by Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Sukkur-Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Sindh Government established the First Robotic Surgery Unit at Sukkur.

The centre of excellence in robotic surgery was inaugurated by Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho at SIUT Chablani Medical Centre, Sukkur.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in her address said that it is a great honour for me being here with my mentor and my teacher “Prof. Adib Rizvi”. She said that we are focusing to improve health services in Sindh and providing the State-of-the-art Robotic Surgery at the doorsteps of the Patients. Our MNAs and MPAs are there to provide full support to SIUT.

She pointed out that Robotic Surgery is considered the future generation of Surgical Sciences and it will also benefit thousands of patients in surrounding cities of Sukkur including Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Benazirabad.

Dr Adib Rizvi Director SIUT highlighted the SIUT ethos which is “Free treatment with dignity”. He said that centre of excellence in robotic surgery is established at Sukkur as part of the SIUT philosophy to remain at the cutting edge of technology for the benefit of a common man. He said it is the shining example of Community Government Partnership and SIUT plans to set up a regional robotic training center to train the next generation of surgeons both from within Pakistan and the region.

On this occasion, the SIUT robotic surgery expert Dr Rehan Mohsin said that Robotic procedures have several benefits to the patients including significantly less scar, less pain, less blood loss, less risk of infection, shorter hospital stay, quicker recovery time, and better clinical outcomes in many cases.

The unit at Sukkur has started with Urological Surgeries to be followed by colorectal and gynecological surgeries. The cost of each surgery to SIUT is around Rs. 2 Lakh but these costs far outweigh the benefit to the patients and is also free of cost for the patient.