Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member medical team from Pakistan departed for earthquake-hit Turkiye to take part in a relief operation.

Spokesperson Federal Health Minister said, a ten-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences(PIMS) along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support.

On other hand, Pakistan dispatched about 200.7 tons of relief assistance including 18 tons of winterized tents to the quake-affected people of Turkiye.

The request for tents was made by the Turkish government to save hundreds of thousands of the quake-affected people who were bracing for the severe cold.

So far, different flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have delivered 200.7 tons of relief goods including winterized blankets to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye.