Gulshan-e-Hadeed scandal: School principal sexually assaulted minor girl

KARACHI: The investigation into the sexual scandal by a principal at a private school in Gulshan-e-Hadeed revealed that the accused allegedly molested an underage girl.

According to investigative sources, a new video footage of the incident shows the suspect sexually molesting a young girl hired as a maid. The girl left the school soon after the incident.

The investigation in the case of the sexual abuse of female teachers and students in the private school was weakened after the victims had not been located.

The accused Ifran Ghafoor has denied the accusations in his confessional statement and said he indulged in the acts with mutual consent. As a result, the women have refused to come forward.

Police are also conducting an investigation of more schools of the principal. It has been revealed that the accused was involved in similar misbehaviour at school in Mirpurkhas as well.

The accused’s wife applied for divorce in court after he was caught red-handed. Surprisingly, the education department has given a clean chit despite the presence of women in staff uniforms.

Police have also sent the video data from February to June for forensic purposes. Investigative sources said that since the victim women have not come forward, the medical examination of the accused could not be conducted.

A woman who was allegedly raped by the accused school principal also filed a police complaint. She claimed the school principal called her on the pretext of offering a job and sexually assaulted her.

The victim woman’s statement will also be made a part of the case challan registered against the accused. However, the woman has gone missing after giving the statement to police.

Earlier, the police investigation team decided to record statements of the school staff in the case pertaining to the leaked videos at the school. So far, no affected woman has come forward to record her statement.

Police collected the details of female employees at the school and decided to locate them to record their statements. Sources revealed that police reached the homes of the affected women but many of the houses were locked or the residents have shifted.

Police are considering seeking technical assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. The school has been sealed after the incident while the principal is in custody on physical remand.

