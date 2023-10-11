Due to the exhaustion of lamination paper printing, passport printing has stopped.

The backlog of passports has reached $5,000,000 in a week.

The backlog of passports is expected to reach 1 million in the next two weeks.

Islamabad: The work of printing passports has stopped due to the exhaustion of lamination paper, which has raised the issue of passports across the country, Bol News reported.

According to details, the sources say that the backlog of passports has reached 5,000,000 in a week, and 20 to 25 thousand new passports and renewal applications are coming each day.

However, Interior Ministry sources claim that the lamination paper has been ordered and it will take a week to reach Pakistan, while it will take another week to clear the lamination paper from customs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs further says that the backlog of passports is expected to reach 1 million in the next two weeks, and it may take more than a month to end this crisis.

It should be noted that due to the extraordinary rush in the number of passport makers in passport offices across the country, the work of making passports is delayed.

Earlier, due to the technical issue in the system of passport offices, thousands of citizens faced problems across the country, including Karachi.

According to sources, there was a fault in the system connected with NADRA offices, because of which work stopped for 2 hours nationwide.

However, due to a technical issue, the applicant’s data could not be uploaded on time. The citizens who came for passports had to wait for a long time after photo and biometrics.