Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1200 to Rs217,000 on Jan 5

Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1200 to Rs217,000 on Jan 5

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1200 to Rs217,000 on Jan 5

Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs 217,000 per tola

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs.217,000 on Friday (5th Jan) compared to its sale at Rs.218,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,028 to Rs.186,043. Rs187,071 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.170,539 from Rs.171,482, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,058 from $.2,067, the Association reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story