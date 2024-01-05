Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani gunned down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani, the leader of the Sunni Ulema Council (SUC), was fatally shot by unidentified attackers in Islamabad on Friday evening.

According to law enforcement, armed individuals targeted the vehicle of Masood Usmani, the Deputy General Secretary of the Sunni Ulema Council, opening fire on him. Following the attack, he was quickly transported to the hospital, where doctors declared him deceased.

After the incident, police personnel arrived at the crime scene, surrounded the area. The police have initiated an investigation to apprehend the responsible suspects.