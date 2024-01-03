NEPRA increases tariffs by Rs2.87/unit for Karachiites

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday granted approval to K-electric’s request for a Rs 2.87 per unit increase in power tariffs for Karachi. This approval was based on the quarterly fuel adjustment for the second time, and the increase is part of the adjustment period from January to March 2023.

As a result of this tariff hike, Karachi power consumers will bear a burden of Rs 4.12 in the wake of quarterly fuel adjustments. NEPRA has communicated its decision to the federal government for official notification of the increase.

Previously, in response to the caretaker government’s request, NEPRA had approved the tariff hike to maintain a consistent electricity tariff nationwide.

According to the issued notification, NEPRA approved a surge of Rs 1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers, covering the third quarterly adjustment charges for the previous financial year.

Additionally, a rise of Rs 1.25 per unit was approved for the adjustment period from January to March 2023, along with Rs 0.47 per unit sanctioned for the adjustment period from October to December 2022.

NEPRA has forwarded the official notification of the electricity tariff hike to the federal government. Consequently, electricity consumers in Karachi will incur additional charges on their bills from January to March 2024.