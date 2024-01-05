Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

Peshawar unfolds its weather canvas with a touch of diversity. As the clock ticks towards mid-morning, the cityscape is draped in a cool embrace, with the current temperature standing at 6°C. While the thermometer may read 6°C, the RealFeel® factor aligns perfectly, offering a comfortable and consistent experience.

Air Quality:

However, there’s a note of caution in the air—literally. The air quality index (AQI) registers at 141, categorizing it as ‘Unhealthy.’ Sensitive groups might immediately sense the effects, with healthy individuals advised to tread cautiously. Prolonged exposure could lead to difficulty breathing and throat irritation, urging a limit on outdoor activities.

Wind and Fog:

A gentle breeze from the northwest at 7 km/h is a subtle reminder of nature’s presence. But, accompanying this breeze is a dense fog that adds a mystical touch to the morning. As visibility dips, it’s a call to navigate the roads with a little extra caution.

Advertisement

Health and Activities:

For those planning their day, the current weather poses considerations for various activities. Dust and dander levels are high, which might elevate sinus pressure for some. Running and lawn mowing, however, are deemed good activities, provided precautions are taken.

Looking Ahead:

Peeking into the crystal ball of weather forecasting, the day promises a high of 19°C, with the RealFeel® matching this warmth. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 7°C, offering a clear night sky.

Tomorrow’s forecast paints a picture of hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to a pleasant 19°C. The RealFeel® factor adds an extra degree of warmth, making it an ideal day to explore the city.