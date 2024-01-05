ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has issued show-cause notice to its Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi for supporting a resolution in Senate seeking postponement of the 8th February elections due to bad law and order situation in the country particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The notice was issued by Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari on the instructions of the top leadership.

The notice says, “You have violated the party leadership instructions and party policy.”

It further says, “Explain why you supported the resolution and also spoke in support. You know the party is committed to February polls.”

The notice has asked the senator to submit the reply within one week.

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed the resolution to postpone the elections 2024 in the country by a majority vote.

Senator Dilawar Khan tabled a resolution in the upper house of the Parliament seeking a delay in the elections which was approved by the majority of lawmakers. He said that it is very cold in most of the areas, due to which it is difficult for these areas to participate in the election process.

Dilawar Khan said attacks were carried out on Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) members and Mohsin Dawar. He said security forces have been attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan while Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali also had reservations over elections.

The senator said threat alerts were also issued by the intelligence agencies during election rallies.