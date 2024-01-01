Punjab caretaker chief minister delays driving license fee hike

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has deferred the implementation of the proposed increase in driving license fees. Originally set to take effect today, the fee hike has now been extended until January 9. This extension allows individuals to acquire licenses at the current fee rates.

The decision comes after the caretaker government had previously decided to significantly raise the driving license fees for cars and motorcycles, marking a 1566% increase from Rs. 60 to Rs. 1000.

CM Naqvi’s temporary relief measure aims to provide citizens with additional time before the new fee structure is enforced.

In addition to this announcement, CM Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations, including the newly renovated Gulshan Iqbal police station in Lahore.

During his inspection, he expressed satisfaction with the improved facilities, which featured carpeted counters, comfortable furniture, and uniformed staff.

