Punjab govt increases toll plaza rates, check new charges here

The Punjab Transport Company is taking a significant step towards combating pollution...
The Punjab Communication and Work (C&W) department has decided to revise toll plaza rates, implementing an increase of up to 100 percent across the province starting on February 1, as per a notification issued by the department.
The new toll rates indicate a notable hike for various vehicle categories. For cars, the toll has been raised to Rs. 30 from the previous Rs. 20, while buses will now incur a toll of Rs. 70, up from Rs. 60.
Minibuses and wagons are subject to a doubled toll, increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. Truck drivers will now pay Rs. 70, reflecting an increase in their toll charges.
Agricultural tractor trolleys will face a revised toll of Rs. 40, up from Rs. 20, and vehicles used for commercial purposes will experience an increased fee, set at Rs. 70.
This decision follows the recent toll tax adjustments made by the caretaker Punjab government on the Lahore Ring Road.
|Car, Taxi and Minivans
|Rs30
|Jeeps, Buses
|Rs60
|Heavy vehicles
|Rs600
|Passenger vans, Coasters
|Rs120
|Passenger buses
|Rs300
|Loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpers
|Rs360
