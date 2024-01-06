Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab govt increases toll plaza rates, check new charges here

Punjab govt increases toll plaza rates, check new charges here

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Punjab Communication and Work (C&W) department has decided to revise toll plaza rates, implementing an increase of up to 100 percent across the province starting on February 1, as per a notification issued by the department.

The new toll rates indicate a notable hike for various vehicle categories. For cars, the toll has been raised to Rs. 30 from the previous Rs. 20, while buses will now incur a toll of Rs. 70, up from Rs. 60.

Minibuses and wagons are subject to a doubled toll, increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. Truck drivers will now pay Rs. 70, reflecting an increase in their toll charges.

Agricultural tractor trolleys will face a revised toll of Rs. 40, up from Rs. 20, and vehicles used for commercial purposes will experience an increased fee, set at Rs. 70.

This decision follows the recent toll tax adjustments made by the caretaker Punjab government on the Lahore Ring Road.

Advertisement

New toll tax in Punjab

Car, Taxi and MinivansRs30
Jeeps, BusesRs60
Heavy vehiclesRs600
Passenger vans, CoastersRs120
Passenger busesRs300
Loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpersRs360

Also Read

Punjab Transport Company to introduce electric buses in Lahore
Punjab Transport Company to introduce electric buses in Lahore

The Punjab Transport Company is taking a significant step towards combating pollution...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story