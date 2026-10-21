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CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu in Islamabad to discuss regional security and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.


According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.


Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening defence ties, institutional linkages and professional exchanges.


Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and the Maldives and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.


He also stressed the importance of promoting regional peace, stability and security through constructive engagement.


President Muizzu praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and appreciated the country’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

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