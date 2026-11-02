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Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC) Liu Haixing met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.


According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics and bilateral relations.


Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.


Field Marshal Munir highlighted the historic and longstanding ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of sustained high-level engagement, stronger institutional linkages and expanded cooperation in areas of mutual interest.


Liu appreciated Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in further advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

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