CDF Asim Munir, Bahrain FM discuss regional security at GHQ

The meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and bilateral defence.

RAWALPINDI: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and bilateral defence and security cooperation, ISPR said.

Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, which he said were rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in defense and security, according to the statement.

The Bahraini foreign minister praised the professionalism and operational preparedness of the Pakistan armed forces and expressed a desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Al Zayani also acknowledged Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and stability, ISPR said.