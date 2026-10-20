ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was making comprehensive arrangements for Hajj 2027.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has asked the government to allocate a special quota of 100 Hajj pilgrims for the capital’s business community.





Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has responded positively to the proposal, saying it could be introduced for the next Hajj season.





The proposal was presented during the minister’s visit to the ICCI on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, when he met with the Chamber’s newly elected leadership.





During the meeting, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was making comprehensive arrangements for Hajj 2027 and working to provide the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.





He said about 450,000 people had registered for Hajj over the next three years, while Pakistan’s annual Hajj quota stood at 180,000. He added that applicants would be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.





The minister praised the ICCI for supporting business-friendly policies and contributing to Pakistan’s economic development. He also recognized the Chamber’s efforts to raise business community concerns and work with the government and relevant institutions to address them.





Member of the National Assembly Babar Nawaz Khan and retired Brigadier (Retd.) Shehzad Awan accompanied the minister during the visit. ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia briefed the minister on the Chamber’s upcoming plans to promote economic growth in Islamabad and nearby areas.





He highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting businesses, improving economic opportunities and promoting community welfare. Zia also announced that the ICCI would soon organize a 'Naat Khawani' program and invited the minister to attend as the chief guest.





ICCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha and Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan also briefed the minister on the Chamber’s operations, major activities and achievements. Former ICCI presidents, Executive Committee members and other Chamber members attended the meeting.