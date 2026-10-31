Punjab Governor backs new industrial estate to boost Islamabad’s economy

Speaking at a ceremony at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday, Haider said he would take up the proposal with the relevant authorities and help identify.industrial estate

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has pledged full support for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Islamabad, saying the project could attract investment, expand industrial production and create employment opportunities.





Speaking at a ceremony at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday, Haider said he would take up the proposal with the relevant authorities and help identify and allocate suitable land for the project.





He also assured the business community of his support for establishing a facilitation desk of the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan at the Chamber to help businesses resolve banking-related complaints.





The governor congratulated newly elected ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia, Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha and Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan Swati, expressing confidence that the new leadership would effectively represent the business community.





He said the Governor House was open to business leaders and stressed the importance of regular engagement with the Chamber to address their concerns and promote investment proposals.





Haider also highlighted the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting investment, exports, joint ventures and technology transfer.





In his welcome address, ICCI President Zia called for stronger cooperation between the government and private sector to accelerate industrialisation, increase exports and generate employment.





He said a modern industrial estate equipped with essential infrastructure and utilities was vital to attracting investment and expanding industrial activity in the capital.





Zia also proposed a permanent coordination mechanism between the Governor House and Islamabad's business community through a designated focal person or regular consultative meetings.





Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Syed Qamar Raza highlighted the contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy through remittances, investment, trade and international business connections.





He called for closer coordination between the OPF and ICCI to strengthen engagement with overseas Pakistanis and explore opportunities for economic cooperation.





Chairman Pakistan Business Forum France Sardar Zahoor Iqbal said overseas business forums could help Pakistani entrepreneurs connect with international investors, strengthen business partnerships and access new export markets.





He highlighted opportunities to expand trade relations with France and other European countries, urging businesses to promote Pakistani products and pursue joint ventures with foreign companies.





ICCI Senior Vice President Chatha, who moderated the ceremony, reaffirmed the new leadership's commitment to working collectively to resolve longstanding business community issues.





Vice President Swati also acknowledged the contributions of the governor, OPF chairman and Pakistan Business Forum France chairman, saying the Chamber aimed to position Islamabad as a leading business and investment hub through stronger government-private sector coordination.





The ceremony was attended by former ICCI presidents, office-bearers, Executive Committee members, industrialists, traders and representatives of various business sectors.