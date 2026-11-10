ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities

ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to promoting inclusive economic participation and integrating persons with disabilities





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) have agreed to strengthen cooperation to create vocational training, interInship and employment opportunities for students with disabilities.





The understanding was reached during a visit by a DGSE delegation, led by Muhammad Amir, director of Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment of Disabled Persons (VREDP), to the ICCI Chamber House on Tuesday.





Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to promoting inclusive economic participation and integrating persons with disabilities into the mainstream workforce.





He said the ICCI would provide institutional support and use its network to connect trained students with business organisations, industrial units and potential employers.





Zia also accepted an invitation to visit the VREDP facility to review its vocational training programmes, rehabilitation services and facilities.





ICCI Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha appreciated the directorate's efforts to educate, train and rehabilitate students with special needs. He assured the delegation of the chamber's full cooperation in developing employment opportunities and strengthening links between vocational institutions and the private sector.





Muhammad Amir said market-oriented skills development was essential to preparing students for meaningful employment and economic independence. He sought the ICCI's assistance in identifying job opportunities and aligning vocational training programmes with the changing needs of trade and industry.





To ensure continued coordination, ICCI Executive Member Abbas Hashmi and Farah Hafeez, deputy director of the National Training Centre for Special Persons (NTCSP), were nominated as focal persons.





ICCI Executive Member Abrar ul Haq said the chamber would facilitate direct links between the DGSE and market associations to help students use their technical skills in suitable business and industrial settings.





He said stronger private-sector engagement could help turn vocational training into sustainable employment opportunities.





The DGSE delegation also included Dr. Sajida Mehmood, director of Special Education, and Asad Ali, deputy director of VREDP.





ICCI Executive Member Syed Imran Bukhari, former Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Ali, Executive Members Mohammad Sohail Chaudhry and Zohaib Arshad Malik, former Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry and other representatives also attended the meeting.