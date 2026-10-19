'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remained a major priority for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s position had been communicated clearly through the country’s political and military leadership

ISLAMABAD: Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said he was unaware of any official request from Yemen but stressed that Pakistan’s government would assess any such appeal, and decide how to respond.





In an interview, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also warned that the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) could be activated if diplomatic efforts fail and tensions in the Middle East develop into a broader military confrontation.





He said the defense partnership between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye had taken shape quickly and reflected the shared strategic views of all three countries.





The three nations signed the agreement on Aug. 7 during the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defense. Under its terms, an armed attack against any member would be treated as an attack against all three, establishing a framework for collective defense.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remained a major priority for Pakistan. He also emphasized the importance of safeguarding Islam’s two holiest sites, located in Makkah and Madinah.





He said Pakistan’s position had been communicated clearly through the country’s political and military leadership.

The remarks come amid renewed fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement, which controls the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of northern Yemen. The escalating violence has added to regional tensions linked to the wider conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.





According to the report, recent Houthi attacks have raised concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia and the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the strikes had triggered widespread anger and sorrow among Pakistan’s public, political and military leaders.





The conflict also threatens the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important maritime passage used by commercial vessels transporting oil and other goods. Renewed hostilities following the breakdown of a truce have increased concerns about regional shipping and security.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry cautioned that further military escalation would serve no country’s interests and urged regional powers to pursue a negotiated settlement. He also stressed that the Makkah defense agreement was intended to support collective security, not to target or threaten any specific country.





Calling for greater solidarity among Muslim nations, he urged regional governments to settle their differences through dialogue instead of engaging in conflict. He said cooperation and diplomacy were essential to maintaining peace and stability across the Middle East.