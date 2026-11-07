DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visits Lahore's King Edward Medical University

Dr. Mampal Singh said he was proud to be Pakistani and that his identity was deeply connected to the country.

Mampal Singh added that Pakistan had given him respect

LAHORE: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited King Edward Medical University, where he took part in an interactive session with students and faculty members.





During the event, Dr. Mampal Singh, described as Pakistan's first Sikh doctor, welcomed the military spokesperson and spoke about his strong connection with Pakistan.





Mampal Singh said he took pride in being Pakistani and that his identity was closely tied to the country. He also stressed the importance of freedom, saying its true value is best understood by those who are deprived of it.





He said the opportunities and facilities available to religious minorities in Pakistan reflected the country's diversity and cultural richness.





Mampal Singh added that Pakistan had given him respect, recognition and the national civil award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.





He also reaffirmed the Sikh community's support for Pakistan's armed forces, saying its members would continue to stand alongside them in the future.



