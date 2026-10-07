Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia

The confirmation of the decadeslong troop presence highlights the depth of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s defense ties.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed that its troops have been stationed in Saudi Arabia for decades, as Islamabad reaffirms its long-standing defense partnership with the kingdom and its commitment to regional security.





Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the deployment in an interview with CNN, saying Pakistani troops have maintained a presence in Saudi Arabia for several decades.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the deployment reflects the longstanding defense relationship between the two countries, with Pakistani personnel serving in different roles under the Makkah agreement.





Pakistan has also recently reiterated its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security. In an earlier interview, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Islamabad would support the kingdom both diplomatically and physically, including its commitment to protecting the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.





The comments come as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye implement the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, which Pakistan’s military has described as a defensive arrangement aimed at strengthening collective deterrence and promoting regional stability.





The confirmation of the decadeslong troop presence highlights the depth of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s defense ties, which have remained a key part of their bilateral relationship.