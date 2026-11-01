PIA resumes direct flights to China

PIA will operate weekly flights between Islamabad and Beijing every Friday, offering passengers a direct travel option between the two capitals.

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights between Pakistan and China on Oct. 30, reconnecting Islamabad and Beijing with the carrier's first service on the route since operations were suspended.

The resumption marks a milestone in strengthening aviation links between the two countries and reflects the airline's commitment to restoring and maintaining regular operations in the Chinese market, PIA said.

Under the renewed schedule, PIA will operate weekly flights between Islamabad and Beijing every Friday, offering passengers a direct travel option between the two capitals. The airline said it aims to offer competitive fares while ensuring consistent and reliable service.

In a step toward expanding its network across China, PIA said it has strengthened cooperation with three leading Chinese carriers, Air China, Shenzhen Airlines and Hainan Airlines.

Through its partnership with Air China, passengers will benefit from onward connections to domestic destinations through Beijing, a major aviation hub, the airline said.



