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Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot

According to initial information released by Rescue 1122, a large number of people had gathered outside the venue to participate in a prize draw being held during the ceremony.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

SIALKOT: At least 14 people were injured in a stampede during the mehndi ceremony of TikToker Mr Patlo in Sialkot, rescue officials said, while fears of fatalities were also reported.


According to initial information released by Rescue 1122, a large number of people had gathered outside the venue to participate in a prize draw being held during the ceremony.


The situation turned chaotic when the entrance gate was opened, causing a stampede in which several people fell to the ground and sustained injuries.


Rescue teams reached the scene and launched relief operations to assist the injured.


Officials said rescue efforts were underway, while further details about the condition of the injured and possible fatalities were awaited.

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