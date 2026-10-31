Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot

According to initial information released by Rescue 1122, a large number of people had gathered outside the venue to participate in a prize draw being held during the ceremony.

SIALKOT: At least 14 people were injured in a stampede during the mehndi ceremony of TikToker Mr Patlo in Sialkot, rescue officials said, while fears of fatalities were also reported.





According to initial information released by Rescue 1122, a large number of people had gathered outside the venue to participate in a prize draw being held during the ceremony.





The situation turned chaotic when the entrance gate was opened, causing a stampede in which several people fell to the ground and sustained injuries.





Rescue teams reached the scene and launched relief operations to assist the injured.





Officials said rescue efforts were underway, while further details about the condition of the injured and possible fatalities were awaited.