Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review

Nearly 70% of KE’s service territory comprising 2,100 plus feeders continues to remain load shed exempt.

KE conducts a thorough, data-driven quarterly review of its network to ensure transparency and accuracy

KARACHI: Timely bill payments on the part of customers and consistent efforts to reduce electricity theft have resulted in several areas gaining the status of load-shed exempt as K-Electric announced the quarterly review of its network.





A significant number of areas that have become load shedding exempt and transitioned from the ‘medium loss’ to ‘low loss’ category include parts of Korangi such as Abdullah Shah Noorani Colony, Pak Ittehad Colony, Zaman Town, and Sectors 48-A, B, C, D, and E, as well as areas belonging to Azizabad including Block 2 and 8 along with Federal B Area, Bhangoria Goth, Block 9, Yasinabad, and Naimat Colony.





Also falling in this category are Kyani Shaheed and Randle Road, APWA Complex Road, Jubilee Cloth Market, and Biltistani Mohalla, Jacob Lines. Other areas include Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Colony, Altaf Town, and Deh Dih Tapo, Ibrahim Hyderi Goth. Some parts of SITE Area, as well as Sectors L-1 and 5-D from Surjani Town have also transitioned into this category.





This progress has been enabled by lower Aggregated Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and engagement with local area representatives, facilitating timely bill payments by customers, which have all led to a positive shift in their feeder profiles.





Areas that have transitioned from ‘high loss’ to ‘medium loss’ category and will see a reduction in their load shed include Saadat Colony, Moria Khan Goth, Soldier Bazar, Tagore Street, Aminabad Society, as well as Martin Quarters belonging to Jamshed Town. Other areas to witness a similar profile shift include parts of Orangi Town such as Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Millat Colony, Madina Colony, and Al-Mustafa Colony.





Meanwhile, nearly 70% of KE’s service territory comprising 2,100-plus feeders continues to remain load shed exempt. The updated schedule is available on KE’s website and is effective immediately. Customers can also see latest updates through the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp service. The previous review was conducted in July 2026.





KE spokesperson Imran Rana said, “KE is committed to providing reliable and smooth supply of electricity to its customers. The improvement shown by various communities affirms the importance of timely bill payments and collaboration to reduce line losses. Along with KE, achieving this milestone is a success for residents, area representatives as well as elected officials who supported the company in curbing the challenge of electricity theft.”





KE conducts a thorough, data-driven quarterly review of its network to ensure transparency and accuracy. The company also pledges its support to community representatives and elected officials willing to work with the utility to address challenges on the way to a reliable electricity supply.





Since the beginning of fiscal year 2026-27, KE has conducted nearly 5,000 kunda-removal drives and successfully removed over 44,000 kilograms of illegal wires siphoning off electricity.





KE spokesperson reiterated that the company is actively collaborating with government and law enforcement agencies against those involved in power theft. Areas with the prevalence of power theft will remain under continuous vigilance until the next review, the spokesperson added.





K-Electric (KE) is a publicly listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas.





The majority of shares (66.4%) of the company are owned by KES Power. The Government of Pakistan is the second largest shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free-float shares.