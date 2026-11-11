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Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

K-Electric continues crackdown against power theft, removes over 100 illegal connections

The operation involved KE's Inspection and Recovery teams, supported by KE Security and local police, and was aimed at dismantling illegal connections.

Press Release November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
K-Electric continues crackdown against power theft

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continued its efforts to curb electricity theft, reduce distribution losses and enhance public safety through targeted kunda removal operations across the city. In its latest enforcement drive in the Garden area, KE removed approximately 103 illegal hooked connections (kundas), weighing nearly 220 kilogrammes.


The operation involved KE's Inspection and Recovery teams, supported by KE Security and local police, and was aimed at dismantling illegal connections, address outstanding dues and mitigate safety risks associated with unauthorised electricity usage.


Illegal connections bypass established electrical safety mechanisms, posing serious risks to public safety and the integrity of the power distribution network. Such unauthorised usage also contributes to distribution losses and affects the overall efficiency of electricity supply in affected areas.


KE spokesperson said: “KE reiterates its commitment to taking sustained action against electricity theft and encourages consumers relying on illegal connections to opt for legal, metered electricity connections through proper channels. The utility also urges residents and community representatives to extend their cooperation in eliminating power theft and promoting a safer electricity network across Karachi.”



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