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K-Electric launches major crackdown on power theft in Korangi

The operation was carried out by K-Electric’s Korangi Integrated Business Center with police assistance after reports of widespread electricity theft.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: K-Electric has launched a major operation against illegal electricity connections in Karachi’s Korangi area, cutting power theft connections supplying more than 500 homes, officials said Saturday.

The operation was carried out by K-Electric’s Korangi Integrated Business Center with police assistance after reports of widespread electricity theft through illegal connections in several private housing societies.

During the operation, alleged members of the power theft network attacked the K-Electric team, according to the report.


Korangi General Manager Aqeel Muhammad said the company was committed to eliminating illegal connections and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to customers who regularly pay their bills.

“We will continue these operations with sustained efforts until the power theft network is completely eliminated,” he said.

Muhammad said action against illegal connections was necessary to prevent losses and ensure that paying consumers were not affected by electricity theft.

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