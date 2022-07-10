Advertisement
Celebrities Eid looks that will make you want to keep on looking!

Who looked the best this Eid?

  • Every year, Muslims look forward to this Eid since it is given to the Muslim community as a gift.
  • Pakistani celebrities dressed up for Eid this year and celebrated it to the hilt.
  • Many media personalities like “twinning” with their family members by wearing similar attire.
Muslims celebrate Eid Ul Adha on the tenth of Dulhajj, which is considered to be an auspicious and much anticipated religious holiday. Every year, Muslims look forward to this Eid since it is given to the Muslim community as a gift. Both Eids have heartwarming themes about patience, generosity, and sacrifice. Muslims around the world invite friends and share their delight on Eid Day with their family and loved ones. Similar to this, Celebrities Eid looks fully embrace and celebrate Eid. They don their best attire and attend events with family and friends.

Pakistani celebrities dressed up for Eid this year and celebrated it to the hilt. They worked extra hard to look gorgeous, dressing up specifically for fans on Eid and sharing their joy with them. Many media personalities like “twinning” with their family members by wearing similar attire. Many celebrities followed the twinning trend this year, often doing it with their children and other family members. They were elegantly attired in their stunning, matching gowns. In their customary Eid dress, all of the celebs who were twinning looked stunning. Their twin photos undoubtedly attracted more attention than the regular ones.

Here are some lovely images of the actors.

Who do you think looks the coolest this eid? let us know in the comments below.

