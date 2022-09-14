King Charles will assign some royal duties after Queen’s death

The British Red Cross humanitarian organisation and Royal Society are two of the 600 charities patronaged by Queen Elizabeth II.

Her son King Charles III will now try to share them among the Royal Family.

British royals lend their support to a combined 3,000 groups to highlight good causes.

London: The late Queen Elizabeth II and her son King Charles III both supported many deserving charities, but King Charles III will now try to share them among the Royal Family.

The British Red Cross humanitarian organization and the Royal Society science academy are two of the 600 charities that the Queen, who will lie in state from Wednesday until her funeral on Monday, supported.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association and Bowls England, the country’s regulatory body for outdoor flat green bowls, were two lesser-known but distinctly British patronages.

Charles, a longtime environmental advocate with 500 patronages, said he would assign some tasks when she passed away last week.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” Charles said in his first address as king last Friday, one day after his mother´s death.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

British royals lend their support to a combined 3,000 groups to highlight good causes, secure publicity and raise valuable funds.

Patronages — links with charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations — represent about one quarter of the royal family´s activities.

The queen had already been winding down activities since her 90th birthday in 2016, when she made her grandson William´s wife, Kate, patron of Wimbledon´s All England Lawn Tennis Club.

“In the last few years, the queen was passing on patronages to other members of the royal family; the process had already begun,” said Majesty Magazine managing editor Joe Little told AFP.

“Nothing will happen immediately, but (they) will be distributed among the family.”

