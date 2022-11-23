King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosts State Banquet

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in London for a state visit to the UK.

King Charles hosted a State Banquet for him at Buckingham Palace.

Other members of the British royal family, including Prince and Princess Diana’s son Prince Harry, attended.

Advertisement

On behalf of the country, King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla hosted a State Banquet for the President of the Republic of South Africa.

Other members of the British royal family, including Prince and Princess Wales, attended the event.

In an effort to strengthen ties with its largest economic partner in Africa, Charles, 74, deployed the customary pomp and ceremony.

We must accept the wrongs that have formed our past if we are to unleash the power of our shared future, the King stated in his speech, “While there are elements of that history which provoke profound sorrow, it is essential that we seek to understand them. . . we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power of our common future.”

Since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away, the King has only hosted one state visit.

The first state visit to the UK by a world leader since that of then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019 was made by Ramaphosa, who was officially welcomed by Charles’ eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate at a key London hotel to begin his two-day trip.

Advertisement

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa conducted the latest official state visit to the United Kingdom in 2010.

Before a spectacular carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, where the banquet is hosted, there were gun salutes and a ceremonial welcome from the monarch and his wife Camilla, the queen consort.