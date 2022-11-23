Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read: Full speech of King Charles’ State Banquet hosted for President Ramaphosa

Read: Full speech of King Charles’ State Banquet hosted for President Ramaphosa

Articles
Advertisement
Read: Full speech of King Charles’ State Banquet hosted for President Ramaphosa

Read: Full speech of King Charles’ State Banquet hosted for President Ramaphosa

Advertisement
  • The King hosted the South African President on the first State Visit of his reign.
  • King and the Queen Consort held the State Banquet for the President of the Republic of South Africa.
  • He extended an invitation to President Ramaphosa to the Buckingham Palace’s unique exhibit.
Advertisement

On behalf of the country, the King Charles and the Queen Consort held the State Banquet for the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The King hosted the South African President on the first State Visit of his reign.

Additionally, he extended an invitation to President Ramaphosa to the Buckingham Palace’s unique exhibit of items from the Royal Collection.

Here is the King’s speech in its entirety:

King Charles

Read: Full speech of King Charles’ State Banquet hosted for President Ramaphosa

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosts State Banquet
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosts State Banquet

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story