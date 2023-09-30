Iftikhar Thakur Opens Up About Past Jobs Before Comedy Fame

Iftikhar Thakur is a well-known Pakistani comedian, host, and TV actor.

Iftikhar Thakur, a well-known Pakistani comedian, host, and TV actor, is currently one of the country’s most successful comedians. He has excelled in various hit dramas, movies, and shows, and he recently produced a film called “Super Punjabi.”

Additionally, he has acted in several Indian Punjabi films. Thakur is a remarkable performer who shines on stage, often outshining other artists. He’s been a part of the show “Mazaaqraat” for 11 years and is now co-hosting “Gup Shab” with Vasay Chaudhary and Qaiser Pia.

Recently, he made an appearance on the show alongside Momin Saqib and the talented comedian Qaiser Pia.

During the show, Qaiser Pia disclosed that Iftikhar Thakur had a career in the police before entering the entertainment industry. Iftikhar Thakur then shared details about his previous professions before pursuing acting and comedy.

He said, “In the starting, I did a job in Pakistan post guard for three years, I served from 1979 to 1982, at that time Pakistan post guard was newly made department, the duty was at the sea, after that I did a job in Islamabad police, I left the job after 13 years”.

Iftikhar Thakur also had a message for his fans, where he said “I have learnt one thing in life, human beings are the best creation of Allah and one should love all the human beings, humans are the most beautiful and complete product/creation of Allah, no matter in which form or condition they are in, they can be perfect, they can be imperfect, they can be normal or they can be flawed but they should be loved by other humans.”

