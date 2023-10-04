Shraddha Kapoor’s Wedding Plans? Her Witty Response Leaves Fans in Stitches

Shraddha Kapoor has a large fan following on social media.

She frequently shares daily life updates on her personal and professional life.

Her recent social media posts garnered a lot of attention.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most brilliant and friendly actors. Her creations speak for themselves. Shraddha has a large fan following on social media in addition to her acting abilities. The actress, who is quite active in the space, frequently shares daily life updates on her personal and professional life. Her social media posts garner a lot of attention. In her most recent post, the Aashiqui 2 actress shared photos in which a fan questioned about her wedding preparations. The actress’s response will have you in stitches.

Shraddha Kapoor posted her adorable photos on Instagram today, October 4. The actress looked lovely in a pink short dress and her new hairdo in the photos. She wore bright pink lipstick and minimal makeup. “Big head = Big Brain (spouting whale, octopus, and monkey emojis)” she captioned the photo.

Shraddha’s post drew a lot of attention from her fans and followers. Nonetheless, a fan asked the actress about her wedding preparations, which piqued our interest. “Marrige kab karogi?” he said. (When are you going to marry?)” In answer, the actress said, “pados wali Aunty real id se aao (Neighbor aunty, reply from your real id)”. As a result of this response, fans continued a humorous dialogue in the thread.

Another follower said, “mai chalte chalte gir gaya ji (I fell while walking looking at the picture) (heart eye and laughter emoji) @shraddhakapoor (face with head bandage emoji).” The actress responded, “Chalte chalte Insta mat chalaya karo ji (don’t use Instagram while walking)”

Shraddha will next be seen in Stree 2, with Rajkummar Rao. Reports suggest that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are planning to launch Stree 2 in July 2023.

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor Dreams of Lata & Padmini Roles

