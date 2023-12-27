Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram shares beautiful family pictures

Wasim Akram is known for her role in Pakistan.

Wasim is now a respected commentator, analyst, and host.

The Akram family celebrated Aiyla’s birthday with heartwarming family photos.

Shaniera Akram is known as the national bhabi since her marriage to cricket legend Wasim Akram, is an integral part of the Akram family.

Shaniera Akram, having embraced her role in Pakistan, is known for her efforts in bringing positive change to her adopted home country. She actively campaigns for various social causes, resonating with the masses. The couple shares the joy of parenthood with their daughter, while Wasim Akram also has two sons from his previous marriage.

