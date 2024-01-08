Advertisement
Hania Aamir & Wajahat Brothers Showcase Smooth Dance Moves

Hania Aamir & Wajahat Brothers Showcase Smooth Dance Moves

Articles
Hania Aamir & Wajahat Brothers Showcase Smooth Dance Moves

Hania Aamir & Wajahat Brothers Showcase Smooth Dance Moves

  • Hania Aamir is a famous Pakistani actress.
  • A recent video featuring their dance moves to “Bijlee Bijlee” sparked controversy.
  • Aamir is set to debut on Netflix with Pakistan’s first-ever OTT platform show.
Hania Aamir and Aashir Wajahat are once again making waves on the internet with their close friendship. The Pakistani actress and her fellow star have become a popular duo in the entertainment scene, breaking stereotypes about opposite-gender friendships in their conservative society. Despite challenges, the Janaan star and the John actor have maintained a strong bond over the years.

Despite their busy schedules, Aamir and Wajahat Brothers, Aashir and Nayel, often hang out and share moments on social media. From dancing to Bollywood songs to enjoying vacations, the trio sets friendship goals. In a recent video, Aamir and Nayel, along with Aashir, were seen showcasing their excellent dance moves to another popular Indian song, creating a buzz on social media.

Dancing to the song “Bijlee Bijlee”, Aamir and the Wajahat brothers displayed their coordinated dance moves, providing a visual delight for online viewers. Despite this, some social media users were not happy with the performance and shared their dissatisfaction.

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Aamir is about to make her debut on Netflix with Pakistan’s first-ever OTT platform show titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.” Her recent TV appearances include roles in serials like Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah, among others.

