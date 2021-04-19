European Super League: Six big clubs of Premier League agree to join new league

Adsense 300×250

Six of the most prominent English Premier League teams have agreed to play with the brand-new European Super League (ESL).

As per reports, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham have joined up with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus (from Italy’s Serie A), and Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid (from Spain’s La Liga), bringing top clubs from three of Europe’s top leagues into the new mid-week tournament.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.

The ESL said it also planned to launch a women’s competition as soon as possible after the men’s tournament starts.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UEFA, and the Premier League condemned the move when the news broke on Sunday.

In a statement, the ESL said:

“Going forward, the founding clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new league and for football as a whole.”