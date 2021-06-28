PCB Announces women’s central contracts list for 2021-22 season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added three more spots in central contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season.

The PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous. These contracts, which come into effect from 1 July, include 12 spots, divided between A, B and C categories, while eight cricketers have been retained in the emerging contracts list.

In total, the PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous.

Three spots added in women's central contracts list for 2021-22 season More details ➡️ https://t.co/RKklohynEH#BackOurGirls — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 28, 2021

Monthly retainers across all rungs – including the emerging category – have been increased by 10 per cent and the national women’s selection committee has kept one spot open in the central contracts that will be awarded in the year based on on-field performance.

Kainat Imtiaz has also been given a category C contract with left-arm orthodox spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Javeria Khan, who led the team in Africa and will continue leading the national side in the three T20Is and five ODIs against West Indies in Antigua, is retained in the top category.

She is joined by Bismah Maroof, who is on maternity leave as per the recently announced PCB’s Parental Support Policy.

Central contracts for women’s cricketers for 2021-22 season:

Category A – Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B – Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nida Dar

Category C – Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz

Emerging contracts for women’s cricketers for the 2021-22 season: Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah