PCB extends deadline for players’ registration till July 5

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 02:04 pm
PCB players registration deadline extended

Following requests from a number of cricket clubs who had missed registration of players in the second phase of the process, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to extend the deadline of the second phase till 5 July 2021.

To date, 85% of the clubs across the country have registered more than 90,000 players from 1 May to 21 June 2021.

Southern Punjab is leading with 91 per cent data of players provided by their clubs’ presidents. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is second on the list with 89 per cent, Central Punjab third with 87 per cent, Balochistan fourth with 86 per cent, Sindh on the fifth with 82 per cent and Northern on the sixth spot with 78%.

