Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos to Depart From Club After 16 Years

Legendary Spanish football champion Sergio Ramos has announced his departure from Real Madrid after 16 years with Los Blancos, the La Liga giants said.

Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain is quitting the club after winning 22 trophies.

The club said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

The statement from the club read: “Real Madrid announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 pm, an act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez.

“Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

Moreover, the footballer went on to become one of the club’s most successful ever players, having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rey.

Ramos, 35, has struggled with injuries this season and has played just five times since the start of the year.

When Ramos Joined Real Madrid?

His 21 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions is his lowest in 16 seasons playing for the capital club.

He had joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, the sole Spaniard brought in during Perez’s first stint as president.

Where will he go next?

It is not yet known where Ramos will move to. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked. His former team Sevilla, however, have offered him a five-year deal.

Earlier, the football champion was also omitted from the Spain squad for the ongoing Euro 2020.