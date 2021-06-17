Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos to Depart From Club After 16 Years

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 12:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid

Legendary Spanish football champion Sergio Ramos has announced his departure from Real Madrid after 16 years with Los Blancos, the La Liga giants said.

Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain is quitting the club after winning 22 trophies.

The club said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

The statement from the club read: “Real Madrid announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 pm, an act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez.

“Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

Moreover, the footballer went on to become one of the club’s most successful ever players, having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rey.

Ramos, 35, has struggled with injuries this season and has played just five times since the start of the year.

When Ramos Joined Real Madrid?

His 21 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions is his lowest in 16 seasons playing for the capital club.

He had joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, the sole Spaniard brought in during Perez’s first stint as president.

Where will he go next?

It is not yet known where Ramos will move to. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked. His former team Sevilla, however, have offered him a five-year deal.

Earlier, the football champion was also omitted from the Spain squad for the ongoing Euro 2020.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Naval Chief meets Chinese ambassador
1 min ago
Naval Chief, Chinese Envoy Discuss maritime, regional security situation

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Chinese...
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations
3 mins ago
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations

Facebook is attempting to make it easier for group administrators to avoid...
Dollar to INR
13 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.76 (Last updated on 17th...
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video
14 mins ago
Leaked Video Of JUIF’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman...
Dollar to British Pound
16 mins ago
Dollar to British Pound: Today 1 US Dollar rate in British Pound on, 17th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.70 You can...
CEO Satya Nadella appointed as Chairman of Microsoft
19 mins ago
CEO Satya Nadella appointed as a Chairman of Microsoft

Microsoft nominated CEO Satya Nadella as chairman of its board in a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Naval Chief meets Chinese ambassador
1 min ago
Naval Chief, Chinese Envoy Discuss maritime, regional security situation

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Chinese...
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations
3 mins ago
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations

Facebook is attempting to make it easier for group administrators to avoid...
Dollar to INR
13 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.76 (Last updated on 17th...
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video
14 mins ago
Leaked Video Of JUIF’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman...