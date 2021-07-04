Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 04:44 pm
Kashmir Premier League Finalizes Teams, Afridi To Lead Rawalpindi Hawks

The teams participating in the Kashmir Premier League finalized their teams and the International Stars also became part of the league.

During the drafting in Islamabad, Shahid Afridi will lead the Rawalpindi Hawks, Shoaib Malik Mirpur Royals, Emad Wasim Overseas Warriors, Shadab Khan Bagh Stallions, Fakhar Zaman Kotli Lions and Muhammad Hafeez Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Local Kashmiri talent has been selected in the Kashmir Premier League Emerging category, according to which each team has selected 5 players in the squad, while each team will also include two local players in its XI.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi attended the Kashmir Premier League drafting ceremony.

Nizam-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Razzaq, Umar Gul and Abdul Rehman were also present on the occasion. President of the League Arif Malik, CEO Chaudhry Shehzad also graced the occasion.

