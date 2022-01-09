Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:58 pm

Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov Qualify For Doubles Final of ATP World Ranking Championship

MELBOURNE: Aisam ul Haq of Pakistan and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan qualified for the ATP World Ranking Championship doubles final in Melbourne.

Aisam ul Haq

Aisam ul Haq. © PTV Sports

Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov defeated Ricardas Berkankis of Lithuania and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-2, in the first semi-final.

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of England will now meet Aisam and Alexander.

