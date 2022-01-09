Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov Qualify For Doubles Final of ATP World Ranking Championship

MELBOURNE: Aisam ul Haq of Pakistan and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan qualified for the ATP World Ranking Championship doubles final in Melbourne.

Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov defeated Ricardas Berkankis of Lithuania and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-2, in the first semi-final.

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of England will now meet Aisam and Alexander.