17th Jan, 2022. 04:27 pm

Pakistan cricket fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes during HBL PSL 7

Image Courtesy: Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan cricket fans will have the chance to nominate their favorite personalities, who will be recognized by the board for the Hamaray Heroes Award during the seventh installment of the HBL PSL, which will kick off on January 27 till February 27.

The fans can submit their recommendations through a nomination form which is available on the official website of the HBL PSL. The deadline for submitting the form is January 23.

The final list will be presented to a panel of PCB Board of Governors members, and the 34 applicants who receive the most nominations will be honored remotely during the tournament, which will begin with 15 matches in Karachi and 19 matches in Lahore.

Fans will be able to nominate their favorite personalities from various fields, including sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to thank these individuals for their contributions and improve the country’s image.

Fans of the HBL PSL can honor the heroes by nominating them in one or more categories. They can be individuals or organizations who directly assist others, whose work improves others’ well-being, or whose accomplishments inspire others.

The initiative, which rewarded prominent Pakistan stars such as Kabaddi player Imran Butt, Founder of ACF Animal Rescue Ayesha Chundrigar, Mountain Climber Nazir Sultan, Professional eSports Player Arslan Ash, and Filmmaker Faheem Azvi, was introduced in the HBL PSL 2020 and received an overwhelming response.

