Shoaib Malik opens restaurant in Lahore

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani all-rounder, just opened his own restaurant, The Rice Bowl, in a wealthy district of Lahore.

Different cricketers attended the inaugural ceremony, and Pakistani musician Atif Aslam also paid a surprise visit to the eatery.

– What a lovely surprise it was @itsaadee to see you pop out of the blue at the launch of #RiceBowl earlier today… Sir tussi great ho, love you ❤#RiceBowlZBlockDHA #RiceBowl #Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Dk14RJQ9D5 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 9, 2022

Malik thanked Atif for attending the launch ceremony on Twitter, saying it was a “wonderful surprise” to see him on such a memorable day.

“What a lovely surprise it was @itsaadee to see you pop out of the blue at the launch of #RiceBowl earlier today. Sir tussi great ho, love you,” Malik wrote.

Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, and former cricketers Waqar Younis and Inzamam ul Haq, among others, also attended the launch event in Lahore.

