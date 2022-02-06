ICC U19 World Cup: India defeat England to win the title

ICC U19 World Cup: India won the ICC U19 World Cup for the fifth time on Saturday, defeating England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

In the top encounter, the Yash Dhull-led squad defeated the Three Lions by four wickets. India had won the U19 World Cup four times previously, in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

India got off to the worst possible start in their chase for 190 runs as Joshua Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) on the third ball of the innings.

Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then joined forces at the crease and put on a second-wicket stand of 49 runs.

As soon as India appeared to be gaining the upper hand, England roared back into the game in the 18th over, dismissing Harnoor (21), reducing India to 49/2.

Next, skipper Yash Dhull joined Rasheed in the middle, and the two batsmen put up a 46-run partnership, putting Rasheed (50) over the 50-run mark.

However, as soon as he hit the landmark, he surrendered his wicket to James Sales. In his next over, Sales dismissed Dhull (17), reducing India to 97/4, with 93 runs still needed for victory.

After that, Raj Bawa (35) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) ensured that India did not lose any more wickets in a row. In the end, India won the U19 World Cup for the fifth time with a four-wicket victory.

Earlier, India bowled England out for 189 in 45 overs, with Raj Bawa taking five wickets and Ravi Kumar four. England struggled in the first half of the innings before James Rew’s brave 95-run performance propelled the Three Lions above the 180-run line.

England chose to bat first and got off to the worst possible start, with left-arm bowler Ravi Kumar picking up two wickets in the opening four overs (Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest).

As India gained control of the game, George Thomas and James Rew attempted to form a partnership, but Raj Bawa removed the opener.

England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, and by the 17th over, they were down to 61-6.

Meanwhile, James Rew continued to fight hard and scored a fifty to save his team from a grave situation.

England’s innings was revived by a fifty-run partnership between Rew and James Sales. Ravi Kumar removed Rew in the 44th over, leaving him five runs short of a century.

England’s downfall began with Rew’s wicket, and they lost the remaining two wickets to give India a 190-run mark in the final.

Brief Scores

England 189 all out (James Rew 95, James Sales 34*; Raj Bawa 5-31)

India 195/6 (Shaik Rasheed 50, Nishant Sindhu 50*; Joshua Boyden 2-24)

