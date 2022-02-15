Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:52 pm
imad waseem

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct after his team’s one-run loss against Islamabad United in the 21st match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Imad was judged to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

The incident took place during the opening over when Imad dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the batter hit two sixes off three balls.

The statement further read that Imad accepted his misbehavior and that there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were imposed on the all-rounder by the match referee and on-field umpires.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
New Zealand to play home Tests without Taylor, Williamson

New Zealand is scheduled to play the first Test against the visitors,...
14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Valentine's Day to girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodrguez a...
14 hours ago
Erin Holland looks gorgeous in new picture as she poses with rickshaw

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Renowned commentator Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 2022

PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
15 hours ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

philippine
4 mins ago
Philippines logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,010 new COVID-19...
Sindoor ceremony
4 mins ago
Guests stunned: A girl jumps on the groom with Varmala in the Sindoor ceremony

The internet is filled with humorous and entertaining videos showcasing all of...
Georgina Rodriguez Valentine's Day celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo
20 mins ago
Georgina Rodriguez give fans a glimpse of her special Valentine’s Day

Legendary Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrated...
45 mins ago
Maulana Fazlur Rahman announces to observe Hijab Day on February 18

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, announced to observe Hijab Day...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600