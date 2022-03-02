Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pak vs Aus: Rob Key, Michael Kasprowicz named as commentators

Pak vs Aus: Australia's first visit to Pakistan in 24 years, which begins on March 4 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, will be called by some of the world's top cricket commentators.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:31 pm
Pak vs Aus

© cricwick

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pak vs Aus: Australia’s first visit to Pakistan in 24 years, which begins on March 4 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, will be called by some of the world’s top cricket commentators.

The five-week visit will also include three ODIs and one T20I in addition to the three-Test series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

From March 4 to 5, England’s Rob Key, Australia’s Michael Kasprowicz, and Pakistan’s Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, and Waqar Younis will commentate on the tour.

Only the Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be covered by Simon Katich of Australia, who, like Kasprowicz, will be making his commentary debut in Pakistan.

Pak vs Aus pre and post-match shows will be hosted by Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas, as well as Neroli Meadows, who will only be available for the first two Test matches.

The High-Definition broadcast coverage will have 28 cameras, as well as a buggy cam, to enhance the viewing experience for fans both inside and outside Pakistan.

The Decision Review System (DRS) Technology will include Hawk-Eye and Ultra Edge.

PTV (Pakistan)

Etisalat (Middle East and North Africa)

Flow Sports (Caribbean)

Sky NZ (New Zealand)

Fox Sports (Australia)

Sky Sports (United Kingdom)

Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan)

Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa)

Willow TV (North America)

ICC TV and Daraz will all broadcast the highly anticipated series (live streaming partner).

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

6 hours ago
Five dramatic moments of Kohli's Test career

India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test on Friday, but not...
6 hours ago
Naseem Shah joins squad for Pak-Aus Test series

After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem...
6 hours ago
Haris Rauf contracts Covid-19, ruled out of first Test against Australia

After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem...
9 hours ago
Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

Australian spin great Nathan Lyon said Wednesday he was relishing the challenge...
22 hours ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted...
1 day ago
Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith said Tuesday he was "feeling good" after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Srivalli
1 min ago
WATCH VIDEO: Artist Grooves to ‘Srivalli’ on Stage in the Middle of a Play, Amuses the Internet

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has wowed audiences...
Britney Spears
5 mins ago
Britney Spears celebrates her new found fashion freedom and responds to fans’ concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...
8 mins ago
Prince Harry has been warned not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: a report

Prince Harry has warned Camilla not to reveal any secrets about herself...
Kate Middleton
11 mins ago
According to reports, Kate Middleton may become a’strain’ on Prince William

Once new roles are established, royal experts fear Kate Middleton will be...
Adsence Ad 300X600