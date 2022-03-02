Pak vs Aus: Rob Key, Michael Kasprowicz named as commentators

Pak vs Aus: Australia's first visit to Pakistan in 24 years, which begins on March 4 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, will be called by some of the world's top cricket commentators.

The five-week visit will also include three ODIs and one T20I in addition to the three-Test series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

From March 4 to 5, England’s Rob Key, Australia’s Michael Kasprowicz, and Pakistan’s Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, and Waqar Younis will commentate on the tour.

Only the Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be covered by Simon Katich of Australia, who, like Kasprowicz, will be making his commentary debut in Pakistan.

Pak vs Aus pre and post-match shows will be hosted by Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas, as well as Neroli Meadows, who will only be available for the first two Test matches.

The High-Definition broadcast coverage will have 28 cameras, as well as a buggy cam, to enhance the viewing experience for fans both inside and outside Pakistan.

The Decision Review System (DRS) Technology will include Hawk-Eye and Ultra Edge.

PTV (Pakistan)

Etisalat (Middle East and North Africa)

Flow Sports (Caribbean)

Sky NZ (New Zealand)

Fox Sports (Australia)

Sky Sports (United Kingdom)

Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan)

Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa)

Willow TV (North America)

ICC TV and Daraz will all broadcast the highly anticipated series (live streaming partner).

