Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold

Andrew Jeffcoat timed an individual best and New Zealand record of 24.65 seconds to pip South Africa’s Pieter Coetze.

At the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham on Monday.

It came after a huge number of difficulties leading the pack up and a lamentable close miss for a decoration in the 100m occasion.

“My profession’s been loaded with promising and less promising times,” Jeffcoat told New Zealand media.

“Furthermore, every time there’s a down, I’ll have my second, to harp on it, to have somewhat of a cry and somewhat of a groan, yet I’ll get back and I’ll utilize it.

“Passing up the Olympics last year was one of those minutes – sitting back at home near the precarious edge of gloom.

“However, rather than surrendering and tapping out, I promised myself that I would give my very best for not pass up the group once more.”

Jeffcoat contracted COVID-19 from a colleague days subsequent to booking his pass to Birmingham and fell wiped out again in the approach a frustrating big showdowns in Budapest.

Completing fourth in the 100 backstroke in Birmingham on Saturday was such a sledge blow that he attempted to praise partner Lewis Clareburt for his unexpected triumph in the 400m variety around the same time.

“I was a piece grief stricken – so I wasn’t there to help him as I ought to have,” said Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat’s improvement as a swimmer was eclipsed by the deficiency of his long-lasting mentor Ken Nixon, who passed on unexpectedly during a homegrown swim occasion in 2019.

He said he had been attempting to keep Nixon completely crazy while hustling in Birmingham.

“In the event that I planned to have an outcome as I did today, this present time was the opportunity to consider it – and ideally I’ve done him pleased.”

