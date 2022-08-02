Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold
Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold

Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold

Articles
Advertisement
Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold

Andrew Jeffcoat: New Zealand swimmer wins Birmingham gold

Advertisement
  • New Zealand swimmer Andrew Jeffcoat returned from.
  • “Edge of sorrow” following missing the Olympics a year.
  • Won gold in the 50 meters backstroke at Commonwealth Games.
Advertisement

Andrew Jeffcoat timed an individual best and New Zealand record of 24.65 seconds to pip South Africa’s Pieter Coetze.

At the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham on Monday.

It came after a huge number of difficulties leading the pack up and a lamentable close miss for a decoration in the 100m occasion.

“My profession’s been loaded with promising and less promising times,” Jeffcoat told New Zealand media.

“Furthermore, every time there’s a down, I’ll have my second, to harp on it, to have somewhat of a cry and somewhat of a groan, yet I’ll get back and I’ll utilize it.

“Passing up the Olympics last year was one of those minutes – sitting back at home near the precarious edge of gloom.

Advertisement

“However, rather than surrendering and tapping out, I promised myself that I would give my very best for not pass up the group once more.”

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Jeffcoat contracted COVID-19 from a colleague days subsequent to booking his pass to Birmingham and fell wiped out again in the approach a frustrating big showdowns in Budapest.

Completing fourth in the 100 backstroke in Birmingham on Saturday was such a sledge blow that he attempted to praise partner Lewis Clareburt for his unexpected triumph in the 400m variety around the same time.

“I was a piece grief stricken – so I wasn’t there to help him as I ought to have,” said Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat’s improvement as a swimmer was eclipsed by the deficiency of his long-lasting mentor Ken Nixon, who passed on unexpectedly during a homegrown swim occasion in 2019.

Advertisement

He said he had been attempting to keep Nixon completely crazy while hustling in Birmingham.

“In the event that I planned to have an outcome as I did today, this present time was the opportunity to consider it – and ideally I’ve done him pleased.”

Advertisement

Also Read

South Africa, Australian women wins Gold in Rugby at CWG 2022
South Africa, Australian women wins Gold in Rugby at CWG 2022

In Coventry, South Africa defeated the Olympic champions. Fiji 31-7 to win...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shubman Gill chosen for ICC Player of Month
Shubman Gill chosen for ICC Player of Month
Tahir Baig is excited to make his PSL 8 debut memorable
Tahir Baig is excited to make his PSL 8 debut memorable
Imad Wasim expressed optimism for successful start to PSL 8
Imad Wasim expressed optimism for successful start to PSL 8
PSL 8: Imran Tahir landed in Pakistan to join Karachi Kings
PSL 8: Imran Tahir landed in Pakistan to join Karachi Kings
James Vince arrived Pakistan for PSL 2023
James Vince arrived Pakistan for PSL 2023
PSL 8: Amir says that facing Babar or tailender batting will be same
PSL 8: Amir says that facing Babar or tailender batting will be same
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story