Baker Mayfield Starting for Panthers in Week 1 Against Browns

The Carolina Panthers are going to quarterback.

Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.

Baker Mayfield, obtained in an exchange with the Browns prior this offseason, beat down occupant starter Sam Darnold.

For the beginning quarterback work.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Advertisement Mentor Matt Rhule reported Monday that Mayfield will begin Carolina’s Sept. 11 customary season opener against his previous group, the Cleveland Browns — a choice that had been expected for a long time.

Mayfield was known as a red hot contender during his four years with the Browns, and said Monday the load of emotional baggage "is back."

“I feel extremely healthy, so I’m ready to go,” Mayfield said. “I’m loving football again and a fresh start is great for everyone every once in awhile. I am just going to take this opportunity and make the most of it and not take it for granted.”

Rhule said he’s been intrigued with how rapidly Mayfield has gotten new facilitator Ben McAdoo’s offense in the wake of joining the group on July 6.

“It’s not easy what he did — between the verbiage and the checks and all of the options that we give him. We think he’s a really smart guy,” Rhule said. “As he stays in the offense he will grow and grow and grow and get better and better and better.”

Both Baker Mayfield and Darnold came into the association as the No. 1 and negative. 3 in general picks in the 2018 draft, however Mayfield has delighted in more achievement.

Mayfield is 29-30 as a NFL starter with 92 score passes and 56 captures; Darnold is 17-32 as a starter with 54 TD passes and 52 INTs.

Mayfield drove the Browns to a 11-5 record in 2020 and a first-round season finisher prevail upon the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be that as it may, Mayfield battled with a shoulder injury last year, and the Browns chose to change course by exchanging for questionable quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland’s quest for Watson basically denoted the finish of Mayfield’s profession in Cleveland.

“Obviously there is a lot of attachment there and I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say that it doesn’t mean anything. It will,” Mayfield said of the season opener against the Browns. “But right now all that matters is me continuing to improve until the regular season starts.”

Browns mentor Kevin Stefanski didn’t realize Mayfield had been chosen as Carolina’s starter until being educated by a columnist.

“I didn’t see that,” Stefanski said. “I think we’ll wait to talk about Carolina until we get there. I’m still in the Week 3 of the preseason mode.”

Darnold’s future as the starter in Carolina appeared to be on rough ground when the Panthers attempted to land Watson. At the point when that failed to work out, the Panthers directed their concentration toward the displeased Mayfield.

An arrangement was handled solely after Cleveland consented to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s agreement this season. The Panthers are paying him $4.8 million.

Rhule said he actually has enormous trust in Darnold, and added that he dealt with the news like an expert.

Darnold said he felt as though he was allowed a fair opportunity to win the work.

“I really did go out there every day and give it my all, and it just didn’t go my way,” Darnold said.

For Darnold, the choice leaves his vocation at a junction — in spite of the fact that he said he won’t harp on that at this point.

Advertisement “It’s tough, I’m not going to lie,” Darnold said. “But it is what it is.”

But Darnold went to say, “I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.”

Rhule initially said the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the program, yet that was before freshman third-round draft pick Matt Corral experienced a Lisfranc tendon tear in his passed by walking in a preseason misfortune to the New England Patriots.

